Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, handcuffed in bar

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, has been handcuffed after an altercation in a bar.

The incident occurred in Greenville, South Carolina, at the Wild Wing Cafe.

Hickerson had been drinking with his brother Zach at the restaurant for several hours when he allegedly got into an argument with someone at the bar.

Brian, 37, reportedly threw a bar stool backwards, according to TMZ. A video of the alleged incident appears to show him being carried out of the establishment by someone who was standing behind him.

Police were called to the restaurant following a report of an "assault," according to the Greenville Police Department.

A video circulating on social media appears to show Hickerson handcuffed while sitting on a curb outside the restaurant. He appears to be accusing the police of leaking information after Panettiere's death on August 16.

"GPD leaked it when my girlfriend died," he is heard shouting at surrounding officers.

Both brothers were at the Greenville home where Panettiere, 36, was found unresponsive, according to a police report.

Brian started dating Panettiere in 2018. The pair had an on-and-off relationship which included multiple domestic violence incidents. In 2019, Brian was arrested on domestic violence charges in 2019 and again in 2020. In 2021, he pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a partner and was sentenced to jail time, probation and domestic violence classes.

Panettiere's cause of death remains under investigation, pending toxicology reports.