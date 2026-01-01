Courteney Cox 'wasn't Mama Bear' while directing daughter on Evil Genius set

Courteney Cox has revealed what it was like directing her daughter, Coco Arquette, on the Evil Genius set.

Arquette, 22, stars in the crime thriller Evil Genius, which was directed by Cox.

The Friends star has told how she didn't need to protect the budding actress on set. "I would say (I was) not mama bear," Cox said at the Toronto International Film Festival. "I would be more like, 'Get it together!' No, I'm just kidding."

She added, "She holds her own. I don't need to be protective of her."

Cox, who shares her daughter with ex-husband, David Arquette, told how everyone enjoyed working with her daughter. "Of course, I loved having Coco on set. Everybody loved her," she said. "She's just a little force, but she's an incredible actor."

Cox's former sister-in-law, Patricia Arquette, and her niece Harlow Jane, also star in the movie, which tells the story of the 2003 "pizza bomber" case. David Harbour plays the lead male in the film.

"Everyone came out to support me. I feel so blessed," Cox, 62, said of her second directorial project. "I had more friends, musicians, people that did favours for me, and then I was able to get this incredible cast. This has been such a great experience. It's been hard and great, and I can't wait to see it with a bunch of people. I'm nervous and excited."

Evil Genius is available to watch on Netflix.