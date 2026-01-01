Meghan, Duchess of Sussex shares glimpse into family life in U.K.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has offered social media followers a glimpse into her new life in the United Kingdom.

Last month, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, made the shock move back to the U.K. with their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.

The decision came six years after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their roles as working royals and relocated to Montecito, California.

But on Sunday, Meghan posted a short video to Instagram sharing some insight into her world, with the clip opening with her and Harry walking through the countryside.

The montage also included one of the children warming their feet by a fireplace, Meghan wearing Wellington boots and splashing in a puddle, and Lili riding her bike down a lane.

The former Suits actress captured a sweet moment of Harry teaching his children how to fish too.

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, the 1984 song by Wham!, served as the soundtrack.

Meghan didn't write a caption for the post, simply adding a Union Jack flag and red heart emoji.

Representatives for the Sussexes have not yet commented on their surprise move.

However, it's been reported that the pair will base themselves in the Cotswolds, with their children starting at a school in the area.

Following the couple's arrival in the U.K., Harry's father, King Charles III, issued a statement confirming that there was "no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex".

"Their styles as His and Her Royal Highness remain in abeyance and are not used. The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests," the monarch declared in a letter sent by Buckingham Palace.