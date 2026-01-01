Mattel Studios boss addresses Barbie sequel plans

Mattel Studios are hopeful there will be a Barbie sequel "at some point", but their focus is currently elsewhere.

The live-action movie - which starred Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and was directed by Greta Gerwig - was a huge box office success in 2023, and amid reports a planned follow-up film has stalled due to salary negotiations, producer Robbie Brenner stressed that while they are still keen to make the picture, they are currently directing their attention to an animated story.

Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the Mattel Studios President and Chief Content Officer said: “We all want to see the Barbie sequel. I want to see it too. I’m sure at some point, one day, there will be one.

“Right now, we’re focused on, and we’re making, an animated Barbie movie with Chris Meledandri. That is super exciting, and yes, we will continue to do other Barbie things as well.”

Robbie recalled hearing 40 or 50 pitches for a lie-action Barbie film before agreeing to Greta's vision for the beloved doll.

She said: “[Greta] had a vision of what she wanted to do and said, ‘I love Barbie. I grew up with Barbie; I don’t know what the story is but I know that it’s gonna live in between a high heel and a Birkenstock’… so we went on the journey with her.

“When Greta said the thing about the high heel and the Birkenstock… that was the aha moment."

And Barbie's success helped cement Mattel Studios place in the film industry.

Robbie said: “Barbie really put Mattel on the map in terms of content and people knowing that we’re making movies.

“That legitimised [Mattel] and it was, ‘Okay, they’re really taking swings and they’re making bold choices.’”

It was reported in July that the Barbie sequel had stalled over salary negotiations for stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Director Greta Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach - who received an Oscar nomination for their work on the original script - have reportedly been putting together plans to bring the film back for a sequel but a new report suggests talks with the Warner Bros. have failed to produce an agreement over pay deals for the lead actors.

The New York Times wrote: "The studio chiefs have been negotiating with the talent for months. The offers have included a cut of profit for the principal talent if the film reaches a certain level of box office success, and at least some upfront raises, including paying Mr. Gosling $20 million (his current asking price), two people with knowledge of the talks said.

"But David Zaslav, the Warner Bros. Discovery chief executive, deemed the offers, including when participation in profits would kick in, too generous and would not sign off, the people said."

The publication reported the last offers made to the actors in May was "declined" and they "have not yet countered with a new one".

A deal reportedly must be reached for a second film before the rights revert to the toy manufacturer Mattel in December.

Studio co-chairs Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca said in a statement: "We have a rights deal with Mattel in place and have made a series of big offers to try and finalise deals to make the next Barbie film. Unfortunately, we have been unable to reach an agreement thus far."