Joey King responds to plastic surgery rumours

Joey King has responded to rumours that she had plastic surgery before the 2026 Met Gala.

The Kissing Booth star has confronted speculation that she got a facelift before attending fashion's biggest night in a sheer Miu Miu gown in May.

During an appearance on Owen Thiele's In Your Dreams podcast, the 27-year-old said, "I didn't get a facelift. I'm glad we're talking about this. ... Just want to let you know, didn't get work done, didn't get a facelift."

Joey explained that she prepared for her major red carpet moment by getting a spray tan and fasting for 36 hours, because she looked "swollen" and "busted" from "drinking a lot" at a bachelorette party the weekend before.

"What I did do, I got a spray tan. And then I did a 36-hour fast. No food, nothing but water, which I don't promote that," she noted. "I looked busted. And I was like, 'I gotta do a reset.' I'm going to do a 24-hour fast, which is good for you to do once a month if you're healthy enough to do anyway. By the time I woke up and ordered lunch the next day, it wound up being 36 hours and everything."

The Practical Magic 2 star also booked a "lymphatic massage" and a facial the day before and had another face massage on the day.

Joey pointed out that her preparations must have paid off because so many people thought her look was the result of cosmetic surgery.

"We were doing everything we could to look amazing on the carpet, and guess what, it worked because everybody thought I had plastic surgery," she concluded.

Joey walked the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a baby pink and silver sequined dress with sheer cutouts.

The star is currently promoting Practical Magic 2, in which she stars as Kylie Owens, the character first played by Evan Rachel Wood.