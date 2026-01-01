Liam Neeson and Stella Stocker spark romance rumours at film premiere

Liam Neeson and Stella Stocker sparked romance rumours at the premiere of Evil Genius on Sunday.

The actors held hands as they walked the red carpet at the screening of Courteney Cox's upcoming movie at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Canada.

In footage circulating online, Stella is seen reaching over and lightly squeezing Liam's arm as they wait for photographers at the event.

Representatives for Liam and Stella have not yet responded to the speculation.

The pair co-star in the upcoming action thriller, The Mongoose. The film, also featuring Marisa Tomei and Ving Rhames, is set to be released in October.

Previously, Liam and Stella also appeared in two 2022 films together: the action movie Memory and the detective feature Marlowe.

The Oscar-nominated actor was married to Natasha Richardson from 1994 until her death at the age of 45 following a skiing accident in 2009. The couple shared sons Micheál, 31, and Daniel, 30.

Later, Liam dated public relations executive Freya St. Johnston for two years and was linked to his The Naked Gun co-star, Pamela Anderson, in 2025.

The former Baywatch actress confirmed she had a brief relationship with the 74-year-old in an interview for People published last December.

"If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming," she told the outlet, noting they had an "intimate week" together at his home in upstate New York. "I had my own room. Our assistants both came; even family stopped by."

And in a chat for the same outlet in 2024, Liam insisted he wasn't dating anyone seriously.

"No, in a word. I'm past all that," he declared at the time.