Courteney Cox wants to direct Scream 8

Longtime Scream star Courteney Cox thinks she should direct the eighth instalment in the horror franchise.

The Friends actress, who is the only actor to appear in all seven Scream films, believes she knows the franchise better than almost anybody, making her the perfect candidate for the next director.

"I think I should, honestly. Nobody knows more about that movie than I do," Cox said in an interview with Deadline at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday. "I mean, and the creator and Wes Craven and the writers and everybody who's been in it. But I think it'd be great and fun and it'd be a good publicity thing. Get on it!"

The first four films were directed by Wes Craven between 1996 and 2011. Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett revived the franchise with the fifth and sixth instalments in 2022 and 2023, and franchise creator Kevin Williamson took over the reins for this year's Scream 7.

After the film's release, Williamson made it clear that he had no plans to direct Scream 8 because he had other projects in development.

Cox, who has played Gale Weathers in every instalment, was at TIFF over the weekend for the premiere of her latest directorial feature, Evil Genius, starring David Harbour and Patricia Arquette. The true crime movie, based on the documentary series of the same name, does not yet have a release date.

She previously directed the 2014 comedy Just Before I Go, starring Seann William Scott, and episodes of her TV show Cougar Town.

Scream 8 was confirmed to be in development earlier this year, with sisters Lilla and Nora Zuckerman writing the script.