Oprah Winfrey bringing new live shows to Las Vegas

Oprah Winfrey has announced she will be performing new live shows at the Las Vegas Sphere.

The legendary broadcaster will be bringing AHA, a new immersive experience created alongside a collaboration of musicians, artists and storytellers, to Sin City.

Debuting at the Las Vegas Sphere for one weekend, 2-4 April 2027, the two-hour show will see Oprah appear live onstage alongside a number of special guest performers, including Oscar-nominated composer Max Richter, Grammy Award-winner Jacob Collier, poet and author Ocean Vuong, musician Ajeet and gospel singer Wintley Phipps, among others.

Described as a "journey of light, sound, music and storytelling", it will harness the Sphere's next-generation technologies, including the world's highest-resolution LED display, to create a fully immersive visual environment for audiences.

Oprah revealed she got the inspiration after she "sat in awe" during U2's opening performance at the Sphere during their residency in September 2023.

"AHA is a dream that came to me as I sat in awe at the opening night of U2 at the Sphere, mesmerized by the possibilities of how the space could be used as a tool for creating greater awareness and understanding of ourselves and our connection to each other," she explained. "Creating this experience has felt like the culmination of what I've spoken about and worked towards my entire life."

It will mark Oprah's first performance at the Sphere, which launched in 2023 and has hosted famous residencies including U2, The Eagles, Backstreet Boys and Metallica, to name a few.

Ticket prices start at $145 (£108) and will go on general sale on 25 September at 6pm (10am PT).