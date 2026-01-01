Fashion designer Bob Mackie dies

Renowned fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie has died at the age of 87.

The designer, who was best known for dressing the likes of Cher and Elton John in show-stopping ensembles, died on Monday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Mr. Bob Mackie passed away today," reads a statement on his social media pages. "He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do. His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world."

His cause of death has not been disclosed.

Known for his flamboyant, over-the-top and extravagant designs, Mackie created all the costumes for The Carol Burnett Show variety series in the '60s and '70s, and Cher's looks for her TV programmes, including The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour and The Sonny and Cher Show.

Mackie collaborated with the music legend many times over the years and famously designed her headline-grabbing outfit at the 1986 Oscars, where she wore a towering feathered headdress and a black midriff-baring ensemble.

During his time as a sketch artist for French designer Jean Louis, Mackie drew the original sketch of the skin-coloured beaded dress Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang Happy Birthday to U.S. President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Over the years, he also worked with celebrities including Diana Ross, Whitney Houston, Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Tina Turner and Joan Rivers.

Throughout his career, Mackie was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Costume Design three times, for Lady Sings the Blues, Funny Lady and Pennies from Heaven.

He also won nine Emmys and a Tony Award, and became the first costume designer to be inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2002.

Outside of film and TV, Mackie also partnered with Mattel on a collection of Barbie dolls in the '80s.