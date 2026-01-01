Duke and Duchess of Sussex granted review of public-funded security

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to be given a review of their publicly funded security after their return to the UK.

The Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC), is to reconsider the couple's level of police protection now that they and their two children are full-time residents, the BBC reports.

RAVEC includes representatives of the Home Office, the police and the Royal Household. Its Risk Management Board will consider the threats against the famous couple and the level of police protection they might need.

The review will include security for the couple's children Archie, aged seven, and Lilibet, aged five. It comes amid news that the Sussexes have changed their children's school only days after they started, over security concerns regarding the school run.

Hello! magazine reported that the Sussexes' private security team were concerned that the distance and the heavy traffic on their original school run route had made it difficult to secure.

A source told Hello!, "The parents remain extremely grateful to all the teachers and staff for the love, care and effort they have shown their family. This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school or the exceptional care the children have received there."

It is understood that Prince Harry had a review of his potential risks earlier in the summer, before it was known that he would be returning to live in the UK.

This will be the first such security review for his wife since she and Prince Harry ceased being working royals when they moved to the US in 2020.

The Duchess posted footage on social media at the weekend, showing a family outing in the countryside.