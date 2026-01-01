Jean Smart makes history at 2026 Emmys

Jean Smart has made history at the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Hacks star won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Deborah Vance in the HBO comedy at the 78th Annual Awards.

She became the first performer to win for every season of a show. The moment was not lost on the audience, who gave a standing ovation.

Smart began her acceptance speech by thanking Universal and HBO, and "my reps who are the best in the business, and my children who are my anchor, Forrest and Connor".

"Thank you. Thank you all so much," she added. "What a ride this has been."

Alison Janney tied the all-time record for the most Emmys won by a performer with her eighth gong overall. She and Smart both join Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus on the list of eight-time winners as a performer.

Janney previously won four Emmys for The West Wing; two for Mom; and one for Masters of Sex.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards honoured the best in American primetime television programming from 1 June 2025 to 31 May 2026, as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Best Drama Series went to The Pitt, while Widow's Bay took the prize for Best Comedy.

The awards ceremony took place at the Phoenix Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, with Marissa Hargitay as host.

Here's a highlight list of winners.

Drama Series: The Pitt

Comedy Series: Widow's Bay

Limited or Anthology Series: DTF St. Louis

Reality Competition Programme: The Traitors

Outstanding Variety Series: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Matthew Rhys, Widow's Bay

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series: Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series: Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series: Stephen Root, Widow's Bay

Supporting Actor In A Drama Series: Tom Pelphrey, Task

Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Kate O'Flynn, Widow's Bay

Supporting Actress In A Drama Series: Allison Janney, The Diplomat