Cher leads tributes to 'sweet prince' Bob Mackie

Cher has paid a heartfelt tribute to her longtime friend and collaborator, Bob Mackie.

On Monday, the iconic fashion designer and costumier died at the age of 87.

Following the sad news, Cher honoured Bob, who was often referred to as the "Sultan of Sequins" or the "Guru of Glitter".

"My dear Bob has gone up to heaven. Knowing him, he's bringing Sequins, Beads, & his sketch pad. Good nite sweet Prince (sic)," she wrote on X.

In addition, Carol Burnett shared a throwback photo of herself and Bob on the set of The Carol Burnett Show. The designer created costumes for the programme during its entire 11-year run starting in 1967.

"Sadness doesn't come close to how I feel. I loved him very much," the 93-year-old reflected. "As for his genius, there are fashion designers who don't do costumes and there are costume designers who don't do fashion. Bob did it all. There was no one like him."

Elsewhere, Fran Drescher called Bob a "wonderful, talented person," and celebrity stylist Law Roach labelled him "one of the greatest designers in the history of American fashion".

Barbra Streisand described Bob as an "incredible talent".

"He designed one gorgeous outfit after another for me in Funny Lady," the Hollywood legend recalled, referring to her 1975 film, Funny Lady. "He might continue designing creations for the angels."

Bette Midler remembered Bob as "extraordinarily talented," while Goldie Hawn declared that the fashion star had the "essence of an angel".

And in a lengthy message, Elton John noted that he was "so sad" to learn of the designer's passing.

"Every time I put something on that Bob made, I felt very, very special. His costumes were works of art, and he will go down as one of the most legendary designers ever in Hollywood," the singer-songwriter shared. "His clothes were made so beautifully. He loved glamour like I love glamour, but more than anything, we shared the same sense of humour and had so much fun together. In a sea of ego, he seemed to have none. One of the most courteous, incredible people I ever had the pleasure of working with."