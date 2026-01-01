Matthew Rhys becomes first person to win two Lead Actor Emmys in one night

Matthew Rhys has become the first person to win two Lead Actor awards in one night for different series.

The Welsh star took the Lead Actor in a Comedy series trophy for his role as charismatic real estate mogul Nile Jarvis in The Beast in Me, and Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie as mayor Tom Loftis in Widow's Bay.

Add those two gongs to his 2018 Lead Actor in a Drama win for The Americans, and he's the first male performer to win an Emmy in all three lead acting categories.

Speaking to an audience who were on their feet, the Welsh star thanked "the crew of all crews that carry us", his parents "who kicked me onto stage at a very early age", his sister, and "the great and good people of Wales".

Widow's Bay was a big winner on the night. The horror-comedy also won the categories of Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for Kate O'Flynn; Outstanding Directing for Hero Murai; and Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series for Stephen Root; as well as a host of backstage and technical awards.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards honoured the best in American primetime television programming from 1 June 2025 to 31 May 2026, as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The awards ceremony took place at the Phoenix Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, with Marissa Hargitay as host.