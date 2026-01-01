Tessa Thompson and Michael Shannon join Last Meals cast

Tessa Thompson and Michael Shannon have joined the cast of Last Meals.

Mads Mikkelsen and Boyd Holbrook had already signed up to star in the movie, which will be helmed by writer-director Ramin Bahrani.

In the motion picture, Thompson will star as Hannah, an ambitious local food critic who becomes drawn into the story of Walter (Mikkelsen), a once-celebrated chef who now prepares last meals for death-row inmates.

Shannon will play Governor George Callahan, a consequential figure in the political and clemency battle at the centre of the story.

Shannon will join forces with Bahrani again after previously collaborating with the filmmaker on 99 Homes and HBO’s Fahrenheit 451, as well as his upcoming film Vegas: A Love Story.

Renée Tab - an executive producer on Vegas: A Love Story - is to produce Last Meals.

Following the latest casting news, Tab said in a statement: "We are thrilled to welcome Tessa Thompson and Michael Shannon to Last Meals, joining Mads Mikkelsen and Boyd Holbrook in this extraordinary ensemble.

"It is an honour to work with artists of this calibre and to bring Ramin Bahrani’s vision of Justin Piasecki’s Academy Nicholl Award-winning screenplay to the screen."

Filming on the motion picture will get underway this autumn.

Gabrielle Stewart, HanWay Films CEO, said: "We are excited that Last Meals is going to shoot this autumn.

"Tessa Thompson and Michael Shannon are two exceptional actors joining an already formidable ensemble and the roster of great distribution partners is testimony to the quality of this significant project."

The movie will see a deep connection develop between Walter and Holbrook's character Reed, an inmate who refuses both food and the time Walter attempts to give him.

Together, Walter, Reed and Hannah embark on a journey of guilt, reconciliation and justice.

As their efforts capture national attention amid a heated presidential campaign and place Reed’s plight in the spotlight, Walter faces a life-defining choice: pursue a second chance at career glory or risk everything to fight for something that truly matters.