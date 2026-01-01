Michael J. Fox receives two standing ovations during moving Emmys speech

Michael J. Fox earned two standing ovations during his powerful speech at the 2026 Emmys on Monday night.

The Back to the Future actor was honoured with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award in recognition of his contributions to Parkinson's disease research and advocacy.

The 65-year-old received his first standing ovation as he took the stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles in a wheelchair to accept the award from his former The Good Wife co-star Julianna Margulies.

During the emotional speech, Fox reflected on keeping his Parkinson's disease diagnosis a secret for several years in the '90s because he was concerned audiences wouldn't be able to laugh at his sitcom Spin City.

"Initially I kept my Parkinson's diagnosis a secret. I worried it would affect my work and relationships with audiences. Would they laugh if they knew I was sick?" he told the audience. "I was stunned by the support from all of you, so uplifted and I hadn't lost what I do. They couldn't take it away from me. And it's because you stood up for me.

"I understood that accepting Parkinson's didn't mean I had to surrender to it. It just meant I had to do everything I could for everyone living with this disease."

The Shrinking star went on to thank his wife Tracy Pollan, his family, the award's namesake Bob Hope, and those who work with the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

At the end of his touching speech, the audience was on its feet again, giving him his second standing ovation.

Fox was diagnosed with the disease in 1991 but didn't disclose it publicly until 1998. He set up his foundation two years later.