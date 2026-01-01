Halle Berry gives Zendaya's Emmys look her seal of approval

Halle Berry has given Zendaya's 2026 Emmys look her seal of approval.

The Euphoria actress posed for photographers outside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles wearing a custom-made Prada dress embellished with silver sequins and beads.

Zendaya completed the look with a brand-new pixie cut inspired by the chic hairstyle Halle rocked in the '90s.

Her stylist, Law Roach, shared reference photos of the Oscar-winning actress on his Instagram Stories and tagged her in the posts.

The Die Another Day star reshared two of them, adding kissing and love heart stickers on top.

She also reposted a video of Law telling Refinery29 that they were "paying a little homage" to her, and captioned the clip, "She murdered the night," seemingly voicing her approval of Zendaya's look.

In a separate interview with E! News, Law said, "She's debuting a new haircut. It's better tonight. She cut it a little bit more, and we're paying homage to another great African American, beautiful actress."

Elsewhere on the red carpet, Selena Gomez opted for a metallic look too, stepping out in a gold Louis Vuitton that had a mirrorball effect.

Host Mariska Hargitay rocked a red sequin gown with feather detailing, Nicole Kidman looked ethereal in a white feathered number from Chanel, and Carey Mulligan chose an elegant blue-and-white column dress by The Row.

Meanwhile, Shailene Woodley wore a direct-from-the-runway Balenciaga ensemble comprised of gold sequin trousers, a periwinkle halter top, and burgundy leather gloves, and Rhea Seehorn stood out in a red draped Louis Vuitton dress.