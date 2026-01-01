Taylor Swift makes surprise cameo in pre-taped Emmys sketch

Taylor Swift made a surprise cameo alongside her friend Mariska Hargitay in a pre-recorded sketch for the 2026 Emmy Awards on Monday.

In a parody of Hargitay's long-running TV show, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU), the Emmys host returns as Captain Olivia Benson, who tries to solve the case of "Will Taylor Swift be at the Emmys?"

She brings out two corkboards filled with clues, and Benson and her team - including Ice-T as Sgt. Odafin 'Fin' Tutuola - try to connect the dots between Swift and various Emmy nominees.

The pop superstar then appears in a detective suit, clutching a cup of coffee as she analyses the boards and insists, "I don't think everything is a clue."

Hargitay's Benson then says, "It is to the Swifties," and the singer, as her detective character, cryptically teases, "I think what we're looking for is going to be hiding in plain sight."

She then turns to the camera and says four seemingly random phrases: "Saccharide. Aries. From the Vineyard. North or South," prompting her fans to try and decode their meaning.

Her character then points out that the categories Swift was nominated for were presented at the Creative Arts Emmys last week, so she did not need to attend the Primetime Emmys.

"Why would she be showing up to this ceremony tonight? She's probably going to be sitting at home with those cats she's named after TV show characters?" she asks, as her cat, named Olivia Benson, appears under her arm.

The team eventually conclude that the Shake It Off star will not be at the Emmys because her husband, Travis Kelce, has "a work thing" - his first game of the new American football season.

"Maybe she's going to do one of those cool pre-taped sketch things to support the host?" Swift quips.

Hargitay, Swift and her pet feline then look directly at the camera before it cuts to the credits.

Instead of attending the Emmys, the musician did indeed support Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs during their season opener. She was spotted watching the game with Tom Cruise at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.