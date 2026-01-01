Tom Cruise confirms he is 'intense' on set

Tom Cruise has admitted the rumours that he is intense on set are true.

In a rare interview, the 64-year-old confirmed to GQ magazine that his reputation for being intense while making a movie was correct.

"Even when I was a kid, they were like, 'Oh, come on, Tom. You're so intense.' I'm like, 'I don't know what to say. I am intense,'" the Mission: Impossible actor said.

"I'm like, 'Trust me, the rumours are true. I'll be here before you. What experience do you want?' And I'm very open."

Tom, who is known for doing all his own stunts, revealed that he feels a "level of responsibility" for those he works with on set.

"It's not like we don't have a plan. We have scripts, we have plans, we're going through it. But I also feel that level of responsibility for - I guess, for everyone," he explained, adding that his intense nature came from his passion for film.

"Making films is not what I do. It is who I am. I got a very good sense of humour about it. When I'm interested in something, I want to learn it. I want to understand it. And you want to blast through the confusion and kind of build up that ability."

Tom shocked fans in July with his unrecognisable appearance in the trailer for his latest film, Digger. Sporting grey hair and prosthetics to look older, the star transformed into an eccentric billionaire named Digger Rockwell, who is on a mission to save the world from an ecological disaster.

When asked what he does in between films, Tom revealed he is always "preparing for the next" and doesn't really have downtime.

"Movies don't just start when you're shooting it and on a movie set. There's sometimes years of preparation," he added.

Digger will be released in cinemas from 2 October.