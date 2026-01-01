Kelly Osbourne reveals she's cut ties from estranged sister

Kelly Osbourne has revealed she has permanently cut ties with her estranged sister Aimee Osbourne.

The 41-year-old shared the revelation on the We Need To Talk podcast, hosted by Paul C. Brunson, on Tuesday.

The sisters never shared a particularly close relationship, with Kelly previously admitting that they simply "don't understand each other". However, she has gone a step further, claiming her older sister never properly acknowledged either her or their brother Jack Osbourne, 40, while they were growing up.

"If I'm honest, my older sister didn't really ever acknowledge me and my brother," Kelly revealed. "She was just in her own world, doing her own thing. I feel as though she was embarrassed of us."

Kelly confirmed there was no hope of a reconciliation between the two, explaining, "If you're not going to accept me for who I am, and constantly be trying to change me and say horrible things about me, and truly seem to thrive when I'm not doing well, I don't want you in my life."

Although they are "polar opposites", Kelly has been left with a sense of loss, feeling as though she never had the big sister relationship she'd always wanted.

"I never got a big sister," she said. "I do have a resentment there."

"I know... we're very different. Everything I am, she's not. Everything she is, I'm not. Like you couldn't be more polar opposite. We're like oil and water."

Aimee, 43, is the oldest child of Sharon Osbourne, 73 and the late Ozzy Osbourne. She refused to join the family's reality TV show The Osbournes, which ran on MTV from 2002 until March 2005, and moved out of her family home aged 16 so she didn't have to participate.

The last time Aimee made a public appearance with her family was at the 2026 Grammys in honour of her late father Ozzy, who died from a heart attack in July 2025.