Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, celebrates Prince Harry's 42nd birthday

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has posted a sweet tribute to mark Prince Harry's 42nd birthday on 15 September.

The Duchess shared a series of photos in a video posted on her official Instagram account alongside the caption, "He's simply the best. Happy birthday my love."

The montage includes various photos of Prince Harry with his wife, the couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and the family's dog, Pula.

There have been no such birthday wishes from the Duke of Sussex's family, although traditionally, public birthday wishes by the royal family are reserved for milestones.

The last time the British royals publicly acknowledged Prince Harry's birthday was on his 40th birthday in 2024, via the official X account that represents King Charles and Queen Camilla. The caption read, "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!" and was sent with a birthday cake emoji.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the UK on 26 August 2026. They have spent the past six years in the US after resigning as senior working royals in 2020.

Prince Harry's birthday comes one month after his actor wife celebrated her own milestone of 45 by jumping into a pool with a bunch of balloons.