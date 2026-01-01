Kim Kardashian awarded one euro compensation for Paris robbery ordeal

Kim Kardashian has been awarded one euro (86 pence) in compensation by a Paris court as the victim of an armed robbery in 2016.

Kardashian lost $10 million (£7.42 million) worth of jewellery in the October 2016 raid, including a $4 million (£2.97 million) engagement ring from her ex-husband, Kanye West, that has never been recovered.

Two of the robbers, dressed as police, forced their way into her hotel suite and bound Kardashian with zip ties and tape.

The robbers became known in France as the grandpa robbers. Six of them were in their 60s and 70s when they were tried for armed robbery, kidnapping, gang association and other charges.

A court last year found eight people guilty for their roles in what the reality TV star described as "the most terrifying experience of my life".

One single euro was the amount of compensation she had asked for, according to a lawyer involved in the case, the Daily Mail reports.

In a joint statement with stylist Simone Harouche, who was present during the robbery, Kardashian expressed gratitude to the French justice system.

"The experience was deeply traumatic, and its impact has stayed with us. Today´s decision is not about the compensation, but about accountability and recognition.

"We are thankful to the Court and everyone who supported us throughout this process, and we hope to now move forward and continue to heal."