Prosecutors won't seek the death penalty for Nick Reiner

Nick Reiner returned to court on Tuesday for the latest proceedings in his criminal case, in which he stands accused of killing his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J Hochman announced during a press conference ahead of the court hearing that prosecutors will not be seeking the death penalty in the case.

"In deciding whether or not the DA's office was going to seek the death penalty, we have gone through a rigorous review where we look at the aggravating factors, as well as the mitigating factors, where we have spoken to the victims' family, we have spoken to prosecutors, law enforcement, and I've worked with the most senior people in the district attorney's office," Hochman told assembled reporters.

"After a careful and thorough review of all these factors, the District Attorney's office will not be seeking the death penalty in this case. That means that the maximum sentence that Mr Reiner will be looking at is life without the possibility of parole."

Reiner was charged with two counts of murder and included special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and lying in wait after a grand jury indictment. Prosecutors also alleged he used a knife.

"This was a profound betrayal by someone who was loved and trusted by the very people he is accused of killing," Los Angeles County District Attorney Hochman said at the time.

During Tuesday's press conference, Hochman revealed Nick's siblings have petitioned for the grand jury transcripts to be sealed.