American Idol moves to Atlanta after 24 seasons in LA

American Idol is moving production from Los Angeles to the Atlanta area in Georgia.

Deadline reports that the show is moving in time for its upcoming Season 25, which premieres in the new year.

Its production company, Fremantle, is in final talks with a studio complex in the area but has not yet signed a deal, according to the outlet. The singing show most recently filmed at Red Studios in Hollywood.

Georgia is one of the main US TV and film shooting locations outside Los Angeles and New York. It has already hosted Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World and the game show Press Your Luck, hosted by Elizabeth Banks.

The move comes after Fox similarly moved production of The Masked Singer out of California to New Jersey for Season 15 to take advantage of tax incentives.

This is the latest shakeup for American Idol, which was renewed for Season 25 in July. Last season, Idol introduced social voting for the first time. It also moved Hollywood Week to Nashville, Tennessee, and premiered on a Monday rather than a Sunday.

The most recent season of the Ryan Seacrest-hosted show starred Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood as judges. Deadline reports that this trio is expected to return for Season 25, although deals are still being worked out.