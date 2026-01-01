Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski break up after nine years wed

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have gone their separate ways after nine years of marriage.

The former couple confirmed the news to People magazine.

"We have been separated for a while, and it's proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We've got each other forever, and it's good," they shared in a statement.

The Mamma Mia! star married Sadoski in March 2017. They share two children, aged nine and five.

Sadoski revealed that they had eloped during his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2017, noting, "We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing."

He added, "Listen, she's the person I love, admire, respect most in the world."

The pair first met in 2015, when they starred together in the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By.

In January, Seyfried acknowledged that the John Wick star "sacrifices a lot" for her in an interview with Vogue.

"He also knows that, in this moment, the opportunities I'm being afforded are insane," she said of the roles being offered to her. "I do say no a lot," she added.

Seyfried is Sadoski's second wife. He was previously married to casting director Kimberly Hope, but they split in October 2015 after eight years of marriage.