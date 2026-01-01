Lena Dunham welcomes baby girl with husband Luis Felber via surrogate

Lena Dunham and her husband Luis Felber have welcomed their first child via surrogate.

The pair, who have been married since September 2021, are now proud parents to a baby girl.

The Girls creator, 40, has opened up in the past about how her journey to parenthood could look different than she expected due to medical issues surrounding her severe endometriosis diagnosis - a painful condition where tissue similar to the endometrium grows outside the uterus.

Lena underwent a hysterectomy in 2017 at the age of 31, describing it to The Times last summer as "a grief but it was also a relief". She also revealed that she was in the process of "expanding" her family with Luis, adding she wanted to "safely" meet the couple's children.

"It was a grief but it was also a relief. I thought I would have the opportunity to experience my fertility and my cycle waning and it never was."

"Instead it was a very quick, sharp cut-off... I will say we're in the process of expanding our family in new ways," Lena explained.

"I want to safely meet our children and then figure out how to talk about it."

During an April interview with Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones on Today with Jenna and Sheinelle, she spoke about grieving the possibility of never becoming a mother after her hysterectomy, explaining that it was only in the "aftermath of the surgery" that she began to "feel the weight of what had happened".

"Some people don't dream about being mothers, but I had, and it was a big part of my identity that I was going to do it someday in that way."

Adding that since then she has met many people who have built their families in different ways.

"I have really come to a place where I feel really excited. Whatever way it happens, I will feel so grateful."