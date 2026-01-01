Cara Delevingne, Sam Worthington and Liam Hemsworth to star in Non Compos Mentis

Cara Delevingne, Sam Worthington and Liam Hemsworth will be embroiled in a love triangle in Non Compos Mentis.



The erotic thriller - which will be directed by Paul Schrader from his own script - was originally due to star the likes of Caleb Landry Jones, Sarah Pidgeon and Dianne Wiest, but casting of the leads has now been confirmed ahead of production starting in New York next month.



Additional cast members are currently being finalised.



According to the logline for Non Compost Mentis - which translates from Latin as 'of unsound mind' - the film “centres on two privileged brothers confronting their mother’s decline into dementia: one a polished New York defense attorney, the other a hard-edged corporate heir."



The description added: "Their uneasy dynamic fractures when the attorney embarks on a consuming affair with a younger woman, igniting a volatile love triangle that unleashes obsession, betrayal, and a ruthless battle for control of the family fortune."



Meanwhile, Cara - who has been sober for four years after battling addiction and mental health issues - recently reflected on how her wild behaviour impacted her acting career, insisting that male stars can "get away" with so much more than femals can.



Asked why she stopped acting for so long, she told the Sunday Times Culture magazine: “My spiral into drugs and alcohol didn’t help. Men get away with it but I can’t name any women who are crazy actresses, like I was. I would go out with all the stunt guys! It didn’t work out well.



"If you don’t advocate for yourself, nobody will. And I was a psycho — going, ‘I’m fine!’ And yes, people should go, ‘You OK?’ But then they don’t want to suggest you cancel work. If they do, someone’s not going to get paid. If a lowly agent says you should take the week off, they are going to get fired.



"Now I look back on it and I really appreciate my body — I broke out in red scabs. I was modelling too much, covered in psoriasis, so my body said, ‘I’ll sort this out.’”



Cara - who credits her partner Minke with helping her get her life back on track - admitted she initially "struggled" with being out of the spotlight but ultimately knows it was the best thing she could have done.



She said: “I struggled in the beginning. If I’m honest, I struggled with the ego, thinking people were going to forget me. But it allowed me to nurture myself, my life, my relationship.”