Julia Stiles reveals Dolly Parton cleared her to use 9 to 5 on Dancing with the Stars

Julia Stiles has revealed Dolly Parton gave her permission to perform to 9 to 5 on Dancing with the Stars before her death.

The 10 Things I Hate About You actress performed a quickstep with her professional partner Ezra Sosa to Parton's hit during Wednesday's episode of the U.S. dancing competition.

In a rehearsal video before their performance, Stiles revealed that Parton personally cleared the song before she died on 25 August, aged 80.

"It was only a couple weeks before Dolly passed that she approved this song specifically for me," the 45-year-old said. "I'm so honoured to be dancing to her music and honouring her legacy, and I want to make her proud."

After receiving a standing ovation from the audience, Stiles explained to co-host Julianne Hough what the song meant to her.

"It was the first song we talked about. I wanted it so badly," the Save the Last Dance star shared. "We didn't know what was gonna happen. She cleared it, and I just feel so honoured, like, to honour Dolly."

"She's such a powerhouse," she praised. "And the song is so great. Like, it's such an anthem. And, yeah, what a legend."

Stiles noted during a recent appearance on the Dancing with the Stars podcast that they had "no idea" about Parton's declining health when they picked the song.

During Wednesday's show, Stiles also acknowledged TV personality Andy Cohen claiming she was "not the greatest dancer on the planet" in September 2025.

After the episode aired, the host apologised for his comments on Watch What Happens Live.

"Julia, I am so sorry. I'm the last person who should be giving anyone feedback on their dancing," he acknowledged. "Great job, Julia Stiles! You killed tonight!"