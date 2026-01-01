Brad Pitt lost Ines de Ramon on the dance floor at Taylor Swift's 'wedding of the century'

Brad Pitt has revealed that he lost his girlfriend Ines de Ramon at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's "wedding of the century."

The Fight Club star, 62, and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 33, were among the 1,000 guests who witnessed the pop superstar exchange vows with Travis Kelce at New York City's Madison Square Garden on 3 July.

Brad, who was attending the premiere of his upcoming film, Heart of the Beast, in Franklin, Tennessee, described it as the "wedding of the century," telling Entertainment Tonight that the couple had spent "10 hours, maybe 12" at the event, adding that it was "such an amazing night."

The Troy actor revealed that the wedding was so vast that at one point he had lost Ines on the dance floor due to the wedding's strict no-phone policy.

"But it was big and at one point, I lost (Ines) in the melee ... on the dance floor," he said, before clarifying that it hadn't taken him "long" to find his date again, adding that there was "always someone" who could point you in the right direction.

"It was such - it was so thoughtful and well planned and really moving and great fun," he added.

The couple, who have been dating since 2022, went Instagram official at the wedding, with Ines' hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti, sharing snaps of the pair holding each other close in coordinated black outfits.

Ines shared the post on her Instagram story, set to Taylor Swift's song Lover, complete with a red heart emoji.

Celebrity guests at the star-studded nuptials also included Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter, Hugh Grant, Haim and Tom Hanks.

Heart of the Beast will be coming to cinemas on 23 September.