Will Best and fiancée reveal first baby on the way

Will Best is expecting his first child with his fiancée, Tobi.

The Big Brother presenter shared the happy news with fans by posting a photo dump on Instagram, which included a shot of him with his hand on his fiancée's growing baby bump, captioned, "Baby, Will?!"

The couple, who have been together for more than a decade and engaged for two years, also shared a snap of a pair of furry baby booties.

Best's radio co-host Fleur East was quick to offer congratulations, noting, "Ahhhhh! So exciting!! Can't wait for you to join the parent club. Congratulations to you and Tobi. You will be amazing parents."

Best is due to become a dad while taking part in the upcoming series of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing 2026, which starts this weekend.

Earlier this year, the TV star was announced as the sixth celebrity to take part in the long-running hit show.

Best, who is the co-host of ITV's Big Brother and the Hits Radio Breakfast Show, revealed at the time, "I can't quite believe it. I'm doing Strictly! What an absolute dream. Albeit a pretty terrifying one.

"I've been lucky to do lots of live telly before, but absolutely nothing like this. And I cannot wait!

"I have no idea if I can actually dance, but bring on the sequins, bring on the quicksteps, bring on the dance floor! I'm going to try to enjoy every minute of it."