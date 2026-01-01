Prince Harry attends first engagement since returning to UK

Prince Harry has attended the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards in London.

The outing marks his first public engagement since returning to the UK with his family in August.

The Duke of Sussex attended the event solo as his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, continues to lie low as the family settles into their new life.

Prince Harry, who served with the British Army for 10 years, wore his medals proudly at the Awards, where he happily posed for photos with officials, representatives and competitors.

"At a time when societies around the world are being tested, the Invictus spirit has something to teach all of us. This community doesn't just demonstrate resilience. It helps build it," the Prince shared in a rousing speech. "Never underestimate what your example gives to the world."

The Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured, and sick military personnel and veterans. It was founded by the royal in 2014, and is marking its 12th year of operation with the Invictus Spirit Awards.

The awards are designed to "celebrate the people whose courage, commitment and contribution continue to make a difference across the Movement", the organisation explained on X.

Comedian and TV host James Corden helmed the event at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex debuted their relationship at the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017, their first official appearance together.

Security concerns have been cited as the reason the couple hasn't publicly appeared in the UK together since their return.