Kim Kardashian diagnosed with oesophagitis

Kim Kardashian has shared details of a recent health scare.

In the newly released trailer for the eighth season of The Kardashians, the mother of four revealed that she has "something called oesophagitis".

In the adjacent clip, Kim is seen lying in a hospital bed, wearing a gown.

Chronic oesophagitis is a common condition and often a result of acid reflux.

According to the Mayo Clinic, oesophagitis is a "swelling and irritation, called inflammation, of the tissues that line the oesophagus, the muscular tube that carries food and drink from the mouth to the stomach."

Doctors diagnose it through tests, including an endoscopy, in which a tube with a camera is inserted into the throat and oesophagus.

Kim's father, Robert Kardashian, died of oesophageal cancer in 2003 when he was 59 years old.

In the years since Robert's untimely death, his daughters have often spoken out about the disease. In 2019, Kim, along with mum Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, and other members of the extended Kardashian-Jenner family helped open the UCLA Robert G. Kardashian Centre for Oesophageal Health in Los Angeles.

"I have friends that I have referred to the Robert G. Kardashian Centre, and it has saved their lives," Kim shared in 2024 at the fifth anniversary of the centre's opening. "It makes me proud to hear them be so grateful that they found a place that was dedicated to the one thing that would help them."