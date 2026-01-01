Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi confirm birth of second child

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are officially parents of two.

The 22-year-old Stranger Things alum and her actor husband confirmed that they have welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

"Hi little guy!" Brown captioned a joint post, featuring a photo of the couple's hands, as well as the baby's hand and their daughter's hand.

The confirmation comes just hours after People magazine reported that they had welcomed their second child through adoption.

They are also parents to an adopted daughter, who was born just over a year ago.

Brown recently hinted at her growing family in an Instagram post on 7 September, sharing a video from Italy, in which she could be seen holding her daughter while Bongiovi walked alongside her with a baby carrier strapped to his chest.

In a June interview on the Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast, the Enola Holmes star shared that she had always wanted to adopt.

"It was always part of my childhood dreams," Brown shared at the time, revealing that even her childhood dolls "were all adopted".

"I never had any of them myself. And I never pretended I was pregnant."

Brown clarified that she plans to carry children of her own one day, adding, "It's not because I don't want that. Hopefully one day that's in my future."

"Adoption is love, adoption is forever," she said on the podcast.