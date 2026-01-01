The Odyssey star John Leguizamo 'cast as villain in Miami Vice 85'

John Leguizamo has reportedly been cast as the villain in the upcoming Miami Vice reboot.

The 66-year-old actor, who recently appeared as blind friend Eumaeus in The Odyssey, has landed a major role in Universal's next blockbuster.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leguizamo has been cast in Miami Vice '85, joining the likes of Michael B. Jordan, Austin Butler, Alden Ehrenreich, Whitney Peak, Camila Morrone and Danny Ramirez.

A source told the outlet that he will star as the main villain in the movie, which is being helmed by Top Gun: Maverick and F1 director Joseph Kosinski.

The revival of the classic 1980s TV show is set to start production in November, with filming set for New York and Miami.

The crime thriller movie is set to explore glamour and corruption of Miami in the mid-80s, inspired by the pilot episode of the iconic series.

In the original show, Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas played undercover cops who caught the eye with their pastel suits.

For the film, Jordon will play Ricardo Tubbs, with Butler taking on the role of James Crockett.

After the success of the Odyssey, Leguizamo is forging a relationship with Universal going beyond Miami Vice '85.

He will reunite with Matt Damon in an as yet untitled film from directing duo Daniels, which is currently in production.

Still with Universal, he's also been cast in Mike Flanagan's upcoming reboot The Exorcist: Martyrs, which will hit the big screen in March 2027.

For The Odyssey, Leguizamo previously admitted he used a number of method acting tricks to help him understand how to tackle the role.

He spent a lot of time with a friend who is blind and even tried to negotiate his way around his house in total darkness.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "When he [Nolan] told me I was going to be older and I was going to have aging make-up, being the method actor that I am, I started studying older people and how they moved.

"When he told me I was going to be sight-impaired, I was like: 'OK. Oh, wow.' I have a high school friend who’s legally blind, so I studied her a lot.

"We hung out. Then I started doing my method: going around the house with all the lights off, trying to get from one place to the other at night, trying to walk around and see what is it that you do to protect yourself and how do you memorise furniture and spaces, as my friend told me about."