Chelsea Handler denies firing comedian from tour over pro-Palestine comments

Chelsea Handler has denied firing comedian Salma Hindy from her stand-up tour over her pro-Palestine stance.

Hindy claimed on social media earlier this week that Handler removed her as the opener of her January 2024 tour dates because of her pro-Palestine views.

"My manager, who was Jewish, at the time told me that Chelsea Handler is trying to get rid of me because of the Palestine thing, but she doesn't want to say it so that she doesn't incriminate herself. He told me I could go on the rest of the tour with her, but that she would never work with me ever again," she alleged.

In the comments, the Chelsea Lately host insisted she did not fire Hindy from the tour.

"Ah, that's actually not what happened," she wrote under the video. "You quit opening for me, and I have the emails from your agents. Your agent is full of it. I would never fire someone for disagreeing with me politically on this issue."

She added, "And I never fired her. Period. Not on this issue."

Handler then shared a screenshot of a text exchange between her and Hindy on her Instagram Stories, showing her opener appearing to quit because "something has now come up". She also posted emails about them discussing Hindy's travel costs.

In a written response on her Stories, the Canadian-Egyptian comedian alleged those emails were from 2022, not 2024.

She claimed that she withdrew from the tour because her manager told her "that he believed I was being pushed out because of Palestine", but these "were not direct written statements from Chelsea".

"Chelsea has now privately told me she contacted her lawyers and considers my account libelous. I am not initiating legal action," she revealed. "I'm seeking advice to protect myself. If you're an attorney experienced in defamation, media/First Amendment law, or Palestine-related retaliation who can consult or assist pro bono, please contact me privately."

Hindy shared her story after Macklemore was removed as a support act on Ed Sheeran's tour for giving a pro-Palestine speech during his set.