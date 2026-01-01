Brittany Snow marks milestone in eating disorder recovery

Brittany Snow has revealed she "couldn't see a future" during her eating disorder struggle.

The Hunting Wives actress took to social media on Thursday to reflect on her recovery journey, which began 17 years ago.

As Snow marked the milestone, she touched upon the darkest days she had faced in the past.

"Today, September 17th, marks 17 years of recovery for me. I've heard they call that a golden anniversary. And somehow, that feels fitting," she wrote on Instagram.

"Seventeen years ago, I didn't know if I would make it. I couldn't see a future... If someone had told me then that I would not only live, but one day have a beautiful, full life, free from the cycle of self-destruction and my eating disorder... I truly don't think I would have believed them," the Pitch Perfect star continued.

Elsewhere in the post, Snow shared how the 2023 drama Parachute, which she directed and co-wrote, was inspired by her personal experiences.

"My movie, Parachute, is about this very day, the day I made the decision to stop hurting myself. The day I chose to bet on myself, even when I couldn't yet imagine what a life on the other side might look like," the 40-year-old actress explained.

As she continued to shed light on her journey, Snow praised her friends and family for the unconditional love and support they showed during her recovery.

"My friends saw me, heard me, helped me. My family loved me through it," she shared.

"And somewhere underneath the noise, there was a tiny voice inside me that kept saying: don't give up. There is so much more to your story."

Snow then urged anyone in a similar situation to reach out and seek professional help.

"If you're struggling right now, please know you are not alone... There is life beyond the place you are in today, even if you can't picture it yet," the actress added.

As she concluded the emotional post, Snow tagged a series of relevant mental health organisations including Bring Change to Mind, The Mental Health Coalition and Make Sure Your Friends Are Okay.

"I'm 17 years on the other side today. I'm so grateful I stayed," she wrote before she signed off.