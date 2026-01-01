Dakota Johnson brands musicians 'tricky'

Dakota Johnson has described musicians as "tricky".

During a new cover interview for Vogue, the Verity actress discussed her connection to stars in the music industry.

Dakota famously had an on-off relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for almost eight years, with the pair splitting for good in June 2025.

The star was recently romantically linked to rapper MGK, following her reported split from singer Role Model earlier this year.

"They like me. I don't know what to say. And I like them," she replied when asked why she knows so many famous musicians.

The 36-year-old actress was then quizzed on whether there was anything she didn't like about music stars.

"A lot! A lot. Tricky motherf***ers," she answered with a laugh.

Earlier this month, Dakota and MGK - formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly - sparked romance rumours after they were seen entering an apartment owned by Taylor Swift in New York.

When asked to clarify her current relationship status, the famously private star refused to be drawn on the subject.

"I don't want to say anything about that," she insisted.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dakota touched upon her desire to start a family.

The star revealed she "really" wants to have children and is looking forward to becoming a mother.

"I didn't expect to be this age and at this place in my life, but for whatever reason, that's the plan of the universe. So I would love that. I hope that that happens for me," Dakota shared.

"I've always felt, especially the last few years, that there is a soul that wants to come through. And I hope that I'm lucky enough to be able to do that," she continued.

Dakota also discussed working alongside Saoirse Ronan and Jessie Buckley on the upcoming drama The Three Incestuous Sisters.

Recalling her time on set, the actress admitted spending time with her co-stars cemented her desire to have kids.

"It's hard to be around my best friends, and even on set, and everyone has their baby, and, you know, starting families, and things turned out differently than I thought. But it's okay. I'm hopeful for that," she mused.