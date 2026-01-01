Heart of the Beast star Brad Pitt had a 'little silent cry', but why?

Brad Pitt had a "little silent cry" after reading the Heart of the Beast's script.

The 62-year-old actor plays Special Forces officer James Belmont in Heart of the Beast, the new survival film, and Brad has admitted to becoming emotional when he read the script for the first time.

The Hollywood star told Extra: "I put this script down and really, I just kind of ducked out back and had just a little silent cry. It really moved me. I thought, well, I mean, if the script has that kind of power, then it’s worth attempting to bring that to the film."

The new movie follows James and his retired combat dog Odin after a plane crash in Alaska. The film centres on their fight to survive and the bond between James and Odin.

Brad explained: "Life’s just better with a dog. It’s just better with a dog. And like no matter how the day beats you up, you walk in the door and there’s that tail wagging ... and so happy to see you and, like, you go, 'All right. Like what am I complaining about?’"

Odin is played by a German Shepherd named Uber, and Brad relished the experience of working with a dog on the new movie.

Asked to compare Odin to his former co-stars, Brad said: "It’s definitely Morgan [Freeman] and Anthony [Hopkins] and then Uber. They’re all in the same category, and then everyone else is behind."

He jokingly added: "The Clooneys and the Damons, you know, those characters."

Brad explained that as his career has evolved, he's become increasingly keen to shoot more heartfelt and more meaningful movies.

As a result, the veteran film star jumped at the chance to make Heart of the Beast.

Brad - who also serves as a producer on the David Ayer-directed thriller film - said: "What else are we here for? You know, other than connect and take care of each other and, like, make each other better. Like, why else are we here? And, like, the human struggle is real, you know? It’s a challenge and it’s an obstacle course and we need each other.

"We can’t do it alone … At this point in my life, man, I just care less about any of it other about, like, finding some truths and finding some stories that mean something to me and that I know I can elevate. Otherwise, I’ll stay on the couch."