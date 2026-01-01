Saoirse Ronan: I was really lucky as a young actor

Saoirse Ronan was "really lucky as a young actor".

The 32-year-old movie star made her acting debut in 2003, when she starred on the Irish medical drama series The Clinic, and Saoirse feels thankful that she worked with "wonderful" casts and crews during her younger years.

She told People: "I think I was really lucky as a young actor that I had the protection of my mother, but I also worked with really wonderful directors and actors who treated me like a peer, but still kept in mind that I was usually 20, 30 years younger than them.

"And it meant that I really had a very beautiful experience growing up on a film set, which is the reason why I still do it now, is because that experience was protected for me."

Saoirse is determined to show similar respect to her younger co-stars.

The acclaimed actress said: "It means so much to me. I want to make sure that any young folk coming up feel like they’ve got that support and that encouragement. And also they’re being pushed, but in a way that just makes them the best that they can be, because that’s what I had and I feel like I really benefited from it. So I want them to have the same."

Saoirse still remembers the anxieties she felt as a younger actress, and that's influenced her approach.

She said: "I think what’s really important to remember is that those young people that you’re working with on set are doing exactly the same job as you, but it’s their first time a lot of the time, and they are vulnerable, and they don’t have any cynicism yet like the rest of us do when we’ve been broken down a little bit over the years, and you want to protect that."

Meanwhile, Saoirse previously admitted that it would be easy to be "consumed" by her own fame.

The actress acknowledged that success can easily change people.

She told the Irish Times newspaper: "You need to be a secure enough person. And you need people around you to say: ‘Remember who you are.’ It’s easy to get wrapped up in it. To get consumed by it."

Saoirse feels she's been "protected" from the pitfalls of fame and success by her family.

The movie star said: "I think I was protected.

"I have worked with great producers. There are some that will take advantage if they can. I don’t even mean sexually. I mean they’ll get you to work overtime if you’re a child. They’ll not protect your safety if you’re in stunts or in scenes that could turn sexual.

"But my mam was brilliant. Everyone loved my mam. She was always fiercely protective of my rights."