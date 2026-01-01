Sandra Bullock convinced 'for sure' aliens live on Earth

Sandra Bullock is convinced extraterrestrials are "watching us" on planet Earth.

During a recent interview for the Therapuss podcast with Jake Shane to promote her new movie, Practical Magic 2, the conversation turned to the Oscar-winning star's sci-fi / post-apocalyptic features, such as 2013's Gravity and 2018's Bird Box.

Regarding the topic of alien life, Sandra offered up her own theory.

"I feel (aliens are) going to be really nice when they get here. I think they're here, we don't see them, they're watching us... why would they not be here?" she pondered. "I think there for sure is (aliens on Earth)."

But when asked for her take, her Practical Magic co-star Nicole Kidman insisted aliens are not something she thinks about much.

"I just love being here now. I mean, we can all get caught up in, 'Oh my gosh, there's this and there's that, and everything.' But it's like, 'Well, we're here, stay right here, right now, and enjoy the moment,'" the 59-year-old stated.

Elsewhere in the chat, Sandra also ruled out the idea of making a sequel to Bird Box.

"They talked about it, but I was like, 'Do I really want to (do that)?' We made Bird Box during a time when things were really bucolic and peaceful in the world and everything seemed very calm," she recalled. "Do I want to make something that really depicts where my mind is at right now with all my little panic boxes for me and the kids, should anything happen?'... I don't want to do that right now... I don't want to sit in that world."

Practical Magic 2, the sequel to 1998's Practical Magic, is now showing in theatres.