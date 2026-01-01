Julia Garner calls The Altruists 'the hardest job she's ever done'

Julia Garner has revealed The Altruists was "the hardest job" she's ever done.

The Ozark star will appear in the new eight-episode Netflix series about the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, alongside House of Guinness actor Anthony Boyle.

The actress, who is known for disappearing into her characters, has described her latest role as "the hardest job I've ever done".

"I wanted to see how far I could go. I want people to watch this and not see me at all. Like, at all," she told ELLE magazine.

Julia underwent a radical transformation to become maths whizz Caroline Ellison, wearing a dull brown wig, thick glasses, false teeth, a prosthetic nose and brown contact lenses and adopting a different posture, new voice and laugh.

She even fooled her co-star, with Anthony remarking, "It was astonishing. No one actually recognised her. Not one person! I was just blown away."

The show's creator Graham Moore noted that Julia wasn't expected to undergo such an extreme transformation, which required almost three hours in the make-up chair every day.

"She said, 'Oh, I've never gotten to act with prosthetics before. I really want to learn how,'" he recalled. "Given an array of options, she will choose to jump from the highest board into the deepest water. It's not just that she loves creative challenges, it's that the only creative choices she loves are challenges."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Weapons star shared that she always has a crisis of confidence in her acting ability mid-project.

"Every job I'm on, there always comes a point in the middle of shooting where I feel like I'm messing up," she confessed. "Like, I'm the worst actor. I feel like I stopped being good a few years ago. It's like that on every job. So now I'm doing this radical acceptance, like, 'Okay, the next job I'll do, I'm probably gonna feel like that, and that's okay....'"

The Altruists premieres on Netflix on 19 November.