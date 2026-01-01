Brad Pitt returns for World War Z sequel

Brad Pitt will return for the World War Z sequel.

The 62-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as Gerald ‘Gerry’ Lane, a retired United Nations investigator who is recalled to duty to help search for a cure for the zombie outbreak, in the upcoming movie.

Edward Berger, the German filmmaker behind All Quiet on the Western Front and Conclave, will direct and executive produce the sequel for Paramount, while Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner will produce through their Plan B Entertainment company.

Dennis Kelly, who won a Tony for Matilda: The Musical has written the script.

Marc Forster directed the original 2013 movie, which was a critical and commercial success.

Meanwhile, in August Netflix officially announced the title for Brad Pitt's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood sequel.

The upcoming feature film, which will have a two-week Imax release around the world from November 25, is set to arrive on Netflix on December 23.

The streaming giant has confirmed the movie is titled The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, with Pitt reprising his role as the Hollywood stuntman.

Netflix teased: "Brad Pitt returns to his Academy Award-winning role as Cliff Booth, only this time it’s 1977 and it’s a very different Hollywood."

Quentin Tarantino, who directed 2019's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, has penned the script for the follow-up, which is set eight years after the original, with David Fincher at the helm.

The cast will also feature Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis and Karren Karagulian.

Tarantino previously explained that while he loves the story he has written, he wasn't interested in revisiting old characters when it came to making his 10th and final film.

Speaking on The Church of Tarantino podcast, he said: "I love this script, but I’m still walking down the same ground I’ve already walked.

“It just kind of unenthused me. This last movie, I’ve got to not know what I’m doing again. I’ve got to be in uncharted territory."