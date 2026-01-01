Alan Ritchson to replace Jason Momoa in Helldivers

Alan Ritchson is set to replace Jason Momoa in the movie Helldivers.

The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star was expected to appear in the PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures' film adaptation of the video game but he departed the project in June due to “creative differences”, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Now, it has been revealed that Reacher star Ritchson is in talks to take on the leading role in the film.

This would be the first time Ritchson headlines a theatrical studio film.

Justin Lin is directing the movie and, despite the casting drama, Helldivers is still expected to drop in cinemas on November 10, 2027.

However, the plot details for the film are yet to have been revealed.

In February, Momoa was said to have signed up to appear in Helldivers, which is based on the video game that launched in 2015 and its sequel Helldivers 2, which sold more than 12 million units.

The video game features an elite group of soldiers - known as Helldivers - who must battle alien creatures threatening to destroy the fictional planet of Super Earth.

Gary Dauberman, the writer behind It and Annabelle horror films, wrote the initial script for the project which attracted Lin's attention.

Hutch Parker, Asad Qizilbash and Lin are producing the movie.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Alan Ritchson and his wife Catherine Ritchson had split after 20 years of marriage.

The high school sweethearts insisted they still have “love and respect” for each other, and their main focus now is co-parenting their sons, Calem, 13, Edan, 12, and 10-year-old Amory.

Taking to Instagram earlier this month, the former couple shared a joint statement, which read: “After twenty years together, Cat and I have decided to end our marriage and continue alongside one another in a different way.

“We grew up together. We built a life and family together. And we are raising three incredible boys who will always be the center of our world.

“Nothing can diminish what these years have meant to us - or the love and respect we will always share.

“The best gift we can give one another - and our boys - right now is friendship, grace and commitment to becoming the strongest co-parents we can be. (sic)”

According to legal documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the War Machine star filed for divorce from Catherine on December 1, 2025, citing “irreconcilable differences,” before they reconciled on March 4 this year.

The pair first dated after meeting during a ballet class in Florida; he was 17 years old and she was 16 years old.