Nicole Kidman loves being able to control her own narrative via social media

Nicole Kidman likes social media because it empowers her to control her own narrative.

The Oscar-winning actress, who joined Instagram in 2018, explained that she likes having direct contact with her fans and control over what to share publicly and what to keep private.

"You suddenly have a direct access to people, your fans, you can control your own narrative and voice, which I love," she said on the Therapuss podcast.

"I mean, that is direct, so you don't have a kind of wall between you if you don't want it. If you do, you can put it up, or you can go back and forth (at) different times. You know, you can go, I don't have anything to say or do right now, so I'm just going quiet. It's up to you. I like that."

The Moulin Rouge! star noted that when she first gained international recognition in the late '80s, and for decades after, fans didn't know the authentic her because she was being "interpreted" by the press.

"I think you're being interpreted a lot of times through somebody else's voice or their perception of you. That's fine; that's going to happen," she continued. "But at the same time, yeah, is it nice to be able to say, this is what I'm choosing to speak out on, this is what I want to say, this is what to show, this is who I am, yeah, it's always nice to have your own control over who you are because you can authentically say who you are. That's great."

She added, "And you also choose when you want to not say anything. It's your choice."

While Kidman largely uses Instagram to promote her screen projects and brand partnerships, she occasionally offers fans a glimpse of her holidays and home life.