Adria Arjona received 'welcoming applause' after first take on The Thomas Crown Affair

Adria Arjona received "welcoming applause" from the crew after joining The Thomas Crown Affair mid-production.

In the latest iteration of the heist romance film, Michael B. Jordan stars as a billionaire banking executive who falls for the insurance investigator (Arjona) who suspects him of committing ambitious heists.

Taylor Russell was originally cast as the female co-lead before dropping out during filming, and Arjona was drafted in to replace her at short notice.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Andor actress revealed it was "challenging" joining a film mid-production, but she felt "welcomed right away" by the crew.

"(It was) a pretty easy (first) day, but with a crew that, you know, they didn't have a movie the day before, so the tension was on," she recalled. "I remember I did my first shot and I got an applause, like a welcoming applause from the crew, which was the nicest thing any crew has ever done for me."

Arjona admitted that she had to "play catch-up" and learn the script and have costume fittings when she wasn't on camera. Thanks to her "insanely talented" co-star and director, Jordan, she felt she could do it.

"I was re-reading the script every night, there was costume fittings, this, that, but Michael has such a beautiful energy when he films. He kind of makes you feel at ease and that he's got your back no matter what. So I was able to jump into it," the Blink Twice star explained.

"I was like, 'Man, I'm ESL (English as a Second Language), it's a lot of lines (to learn). I need more time.' And he was like, 'You got this.' And because he was reinforcing the fact that I had it, I was like, 'OK, OK, you're right, you're right.'"

The project is the third retelling of the Thomas Crown story. The original 1968 film starred Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway, while the 1999 remake starred Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo.

The Thomas Crown Affair will be released in March 2027.