Brad Garrett reaches out to comedian Carrot Top amid suicide bid

Brad Garrett has shared his support for friend and fellow comedian Carrot Top after the performer was hospitalised following an alleged suicide attempt.

The Everybody Loves Raymond alum took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of himself with Carrot Top and Ray Romano.

"Oh my beautiful, talented friend. We're all thanking our lucky stars that you're OK," Garrett wrote. "Please take this time to remember how appreciated and loved you are by so many."

He continued, "We're here for you. We need you OK. You need you OK. Whatever it takes, we're here for you. You're getting a second chance for a reason. Use it wisely. We need folks like you around. Show yourself grace. We love you."

Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, was hospitalised in Las Vegas on Friday after a reported suicide attempt, TMZ reported.

"Mr Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs," his rep told the outlet in a statement. "His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy."

TMZ also reported that Carrot Top's comedy shows at the Luxor Casino in Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday had been cancelled.

The comedian has headlined a residency at the Luxor since 2005. His show was recently nominated for Best Comedian, Best Resident Performer/Headliner and Best Production Show at the Best of Las Vegas Awards.