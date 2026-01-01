Hannah Waddingham's Ride or Die cancelled after one season

Hannah Waddingham's latest TV series Ride or Die has been cancelled after one season.

Widely recognised as one of the streaming hits of the summer, Prime Video has opted not to renew the show starring the Ted Lasso actor and Octavia Spencer for a second season.

The lead studio behind the buddy spy comedy, Paramount Television Studios, is shopping the series to other buyers, Deadline reports.

The action comedy debuted at No. 8 on the Nielsen Weekly Top 10 streaming chart and climbed to No. 4 overall in its second week. Over its first 14 days of release, Ride Or Die is reported to be Prime Video's most watched new scripted series in the US for the year to July 2026.

Ride Or Die also rated highly with critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show follows best friends Debbie Claybourne, played by Spencer, and Waddingham's character Judith Burton, who thought they knew everything about each other, except Judith turns out to be an international assassin. When a mysterious figure emerges from Judith's past and a hit goes horribly wrong, they're forced to go on the run together.

Season 1 ended with a bunch of cliffhangers setting up storylines for a second run. Ride or Die also starred Ed Skrein, Jamie Parker and Bill Nighy.