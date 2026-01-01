Cate Blanchett tells theatre crowd to stop filming and 'be present'

Cate Blanchett has appealed to theatre-goers to stop filming and enjoy the show.

The actor is currently taking the stage at London's National Theatre in Electra/Persona, a new play written and directed by Benedict Andrews.

Still in her stage costume of black T-shirt and baggy black trousers, Blanchett spoke directly to the audience in an address that has been widely shared on social media.

"There are few places on this planet where we can simply be together and be present," she opined.

"I understand you like filming the curtain call, and it is kind of flattering in a way, but for anyone who is filming the show, please don't, because it spoils it for the next group of people who come in and are present with us. So thank you very much."

The speech was greeted enthusiastically by the National Theatre audience.

The play, which runs through to 10 October, sees Blanchett and Nina Hoss sharing the roles of Electra/Elisabeth and Clytemnestra/Alma, with a coin toss determining who plays what role on any given night.

The National Theatre describes the show as "a thrilling production that fuses ancient myth and modern psychology in a powerful exploration of identity, and the fragile line between who we are and who we play".

Blanchett recently finished filming her second outing as the voice of Valka in How to Train Your Dragon 2.