Magda Szubanski gives an update on 'incurable' cancer

Magda Szubanski has given an update on her cancer battle in her first public interview since revealing her diagnosis.

The Australian actor has been fighting mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), a rare and aggressive blood cancer, since May last year.

In February, she announced she was in remission.

Appearing on Australian current affairs TV show 60 Minutes, Szubanski noted that the spell of remission was an "incurable relapse in cancer".

"So, it's almost sure that it will come back. It's a question of when and then how bad," she told the programme's host, Tracy Grimshaw.

"The median survival rate is eight-and-a-half years. So, I could go less, or I could go more." Szubanski then joked that she would "pitch for more".

"I knew something was wrong. I just felt so unwell," she shared. "It would wake me up in the middle of the night, literally wake up with my dream voice saying, 'You're dying, you're dying.'

"So, it was like, dude, there's something wrong here. You know, there's something really wrong."

The Australian comedy actor, who is known for her role as Esme Hoggett in the Babe franchise, announced she was battling MCL in a heartbreaking video in May 2025.

Szubanski was born in Liverpool and emigrated to Australia as a child. She's also known for her role as Sharon on the cult TV comedy Kath & Kim, and as a passionate LGBT rights advocate.