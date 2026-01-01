Hayden Panetierre's mum misses memorial service

Hayden Panettiere has been remembered at a memorial event in Malibu.

The actor's estranged mother, Lesley Vogel, was notably absent from the service, as were her boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother Zach Hickerson, both of whom were with her when she died, People magazine reports.

Panettiere died on 16 August of an apparent fentanyl overdose.

According to TMZ, Vogel claimed she was invited to the event but could not attend due to a last-minute family emergency.

Among the 150 or so guests who did show up were Panettiere's Nashville co-stars Connie Britton, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio. Also in attendance were Ruby Rose, Evan Ross, Beverly D'Angelo, Storm Santos, Caroline D'Amore, Cameron Richardson and Paris Hilton.

Britton gave a speech, as did actor Charles Esten, who also sang a song from Nashville before a flock of doves were released into the sky.

Hayden's father, Skip Panettiere, was also there. He shared a statement announcing the news of his daughter's death last month.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden," he wrote at the time. "She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her, and to the millions who watched her onscreen."

TMZ reported last week that Panettiere died after taking one fentanyl-laced oxycodone pill.