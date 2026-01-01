Kate Beckinsale sparks alarm with cryptic social media posts

Kate Beckinsale has posted alarming messages on social media.

The communications come weeks after she shared a message about navigating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"Congratulations you won I give up," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, over a photo of a rainbow.

The Underworld star also posted the word "Bye" on Instagram. Comments were turned off.

Earlier this month, the Pearl Harbour actor opened up about her struggles with PTSD. In a since-deleted Instagram video, Beckinsale shared that people who "have seen or experienced levels of horror, terror, violence" cannot escape their traumas, and should be recognised as "heroes".

"A lot of those people become incredibly good at masking it," she said in the clip. "And it's sad because they become so good that they get no grace whatsoever."

"Anything, smells, sounds, thoughts, feelings, can trigger them into a place that is actually like hell," she shared.

"It really is true that when you haven't walked a mile in someone's shoes, however fancy you think the shoes are, you have absolutely no idea what they might be carrying, masking, dealing with day and night."

Beckinsale has been candid about her struggles since her mother, Judy Loe, died in her arms last July. Beckinsale also lost her stepfather, Roy Battersby, in January 2024.

The Serendipity actor was subjected to a barrage of negative comments about her apparent weight loss in the aftermath of the tragedies, prompting her to delete all her Instagram photos.

Beckinsale is the daughter of British actor Richard Beckinsale, who died suddenly from a heart attack in 1979 at the age of 31.